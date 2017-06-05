Earth could soon be much rainier than...

Earth could soon be much rainier than previously expected

46 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

As our planet continues to warm, the amount of rain that will fall in tropical regions will increase, research suggests. The study found that global climate models may underestimate the amount of rain that will fall in these regions, because they underestimate decreases in high clouds over the tropics seen in recent NASA observations.

Pasadena, CA

