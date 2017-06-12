Dog Haus Biergarten pairs quality burgers and sausages with a rainbow of taps
Dog Haus Biergarten, located in the rapidly expanding cluster of shops and eateries near Northgate and Bass Pro Drive, hits on something good. We've seen other eateries with 20-plus craft beer taps - Dog Haus has 30. But while we've had good food at many of these places, we've yet to see a full-on craft-centric kitchen complementing the taps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|4 hr
|Libertarians
|11
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|UntilPhartss
|33,167
|missing armo kid
|11 hr
|Dango Slam
|9
|Montebello Council Benefits
|14 hr
|Sad in Montebello
|4
|City of Montebello Council Awarded the Garfield...
|14 hr
|Cancer Jack
|6
|Trump &Generals Bringing Back Military Draft?
|14 hr
|Frank Underwood
|1
|Commerce Casino are the card shufflers rigged? (Dec '13)
|16 hr
|LISA
|30
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC