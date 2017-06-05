Deaf singer wows crowd, judges on 'America's Got Talent'
In this undated photo provided by NBC, Mandy Harvey sings during auditions for the show "America's Got Talent" in Pasadena, Calif. Harvey, a deaf singer is moving on to the semifinals of "America's Got Talent" after delivering a performance that aired Tuesday, June 6, 2017, that judge Simon Cowell calls "one of the most amazing things" he's ever seen or heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 min
|Trojan
|33,154
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|15 hr
|I want in
|53
|Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10)
|Wed
|ATTENTION
|186
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|May 22
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC