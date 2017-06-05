Deaf singer wows crowd, judges on 'Am...

Deaf singer wows crowd, judges on 'America's Got Talent'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yuma Sun

In this undated photo provided by NBC, Mandy Harvey sings during auditions for the show "America's Got Talent" in Pasadena, Calif. Harvey, a deaf singer is moving on to the semifinals of "America's Got Talent" after delivering a performance that aired Tuesday, June 6, 2017, that judge Simon Cowell calls "one of the most amazing things" he's ever seen or heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Proving pharts 33,155
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 19 hr I want in 53
Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10) Wed ATTENTION 186
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
News These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal... May 22 Spotted Girl 7
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC