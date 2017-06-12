Danny Trejo Drops Surprise Cantina in the Thick of Pasadena Today
Actor Danny Trejo doesn't know when to stop, particularly when it comes to opening restaurants. As if to prove the point , he and partners Ash Shah and Jeff Georgino have surprise opened a second location of Trejo's Cantina today in Pasadena.
