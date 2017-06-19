CV Church Presents Concert 'The Treas...

CV Church Presents Concert 'The Treasures of Sacred Music' by Vahagn...

On Sunday, July 9, 2017, the Educational Committee of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Crescenta Valley will host a concert titled "The Treasures of Sacred Music", with participation from Vahagn Hovents, Armenui Terteryan and Rozanna Ouliguian. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m., at the conclusion of Divine Liturgy, at the Prelacy "Dikran and Zarouhie Der Ghazarian" Hall .

