CV Church Presents Concert 'The Treasures of Sacred Music' by Vahagn...
On Sunday, July 9, 2017, the Educational Committee of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Crescenta Valley will host a concert titled "The Treasures of Sacred Music", with participation from Vahagn Hovents, Armenui Terteryan and Rozanna Ouliguian. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m., at the conclusion of Divine Liturgy, at the Prelacy "Dikran and Zarouhie Der Ghazarian" Hall .
