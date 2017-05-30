CTV, Much, VRAK to air Ariana Grande's Manchester charity concert on Sunday
Sunday's "One Love Manchester" charity concert featuring Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and many other performers will air commercial-free in Canada on CTV, Much and VRAK. The concert, which will air from 1:55 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET from the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, will also be broadcast on Virgin Radio stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|36 min
|Cat Man
|2
|Bones Belonging to Ancient Mammals Found Under ...
|1 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|12 hr
|APutcha
|1
|Fireworks in Montebello (Jun '06)
|15 hr
|Mike Lopez
|35
|Illegal immigrants
|17 hr
|Trumpangatun
|1
|White Male Privilege
|18 hr
|Really
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC