CTV, Much, VRAK to air Ariana Grande's Manchester charity concert on Sunday

Sunday's "One Love Manchester" charity concert featuring Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and many other performers will air commercial-free in Canada on CTV, Much and VRAK. The concert, which will air from 1:55 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET from the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, will also be broadcast on Virgin Radio stations.

