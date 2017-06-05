CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet

In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Reza Azlan speaks during the "Rough Draft with Reza Aslan" panel at the Ovation 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. CNN has dumped author Reza Aslan less than a week after he profanely referred to President Donald Trump in a tweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.