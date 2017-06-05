CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet
In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Reza Azlan speaks during the "Rough Draft with Reza Aslan" panel at the Ovation 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. CNN has dumped author Reza Aslan less than a week after he profanely referred to President Donald Trump in a tweet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|1 hr
|Jean
|1
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|1 hr
|Changing the Channel
|60
|WARNING about David Borshell
|2 hr
|Adam W
|2
|Montebello Council Benefits
|4 hr
|Need Transparency
|1
|City of Montebello Council Awarded the Garfield...
|4 hr
|Need Transparency
|1
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|10 hr
|binaries
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC