CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-...

CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet over London terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Reza Azlan speaks during the "Rough Draft with Reza Aslan" panel at the Ovation 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. CNN has dumped author Reza Aslan less than a week after he profanely referred to President Donald Trump in a tweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 7 hr Film Fan 4
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 7 hr Bella Esmail Moore 3
WARNING about David Borshell 7 hr Suing David Borshell 1
This new Los Angeles app is much safer for buyi... 11 hr jaimeaugusta1988 1
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 13 hr Anonymous 4
Mia Goth (Jun '15) 14 hr Honest 2
News Herea s how a parking issues could be resolved ... 14 hr Findlay finder 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,646,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC