Climate change could dump even more rain on the tropics
Most global climate models may be underestimating just how much rain will fall in the tropics as ocean and surface temperatures continue to rise because of human activities, NASA scientists said in a new study . If that's the case, that could mean more dangerous deluges and damaging floods are on the way for countries and islands near the equator.
