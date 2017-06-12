Climate change could dump even more r...

Climate change could dump even more rain on the tropics

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Mashable

Most global climate models may be underestimating just how much rain will fall in the tropics as ocean and surface temperatures continue to rise because of human activities, NASA scientists said in a new study . If that's the case, that could mean more dangerous deluges and damaging floods are on the way for countries and islands near the equator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 2 hr Changing the Channel 17
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr online reality bu... 20,927
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 6 hr concerned res 3
Molly Finkenthal 7 hr Goodro 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Believe Phart 33,163
Montebello Council Benefits Sun Redxxbaronxx 2
News CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet Sun Who Is That 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC