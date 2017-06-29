Class action lawsuit could force Pasa...

Class action lawsuit could force Pasadena to refund a year of parking fees, fines

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Art Ohanian of Duarte purchasing a parking ticket for parking near Pasadena City Hall Thursday, June 29, 2017. A class action lawsuit filed Monday alleges Pasadena illegally charged millions of dollars in parking fees and citations by using electronic kiosks instead of traditional parking meters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 30 min Chosen Traveler 33,224
If your brains were as big as your mouth you'd ... 1 hr lighterthanyou 4
News Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09) 2 hr JoJo 32
Maxine waters 5 hr Paul Kersey 5
White Male Privilege 7 hr Coco lover 22
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 8 hr Refuse to hate 8
News Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel... Jun 25 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC