Catholic pilgrims undertake 52-mile walk to pray for immigration reform
Archbishop Jose H. Gomez blesses Ezmelda Gutierrez, of Pasadena, following a mass for immigration reform at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles in 2013. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez addresses about 4,000 attendees to a special mass for immigration reform at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on Sunday.
