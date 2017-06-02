California police lieutenant may have...

California police lieutenant may have sold dozens of guns on Calguns in last four years

A Pasadena police lieutenant, whose Sierra Madre home was raided by federal authorities in February, may have sold dozens of guns online in the last four years, potentially violating state and federal laws barring officers from making a profit from certain firearm sales, according to dozens of posts on the message board Calguns. An account profile on the Calguns website with the name "vgourdik" posted information indicating the user was a police officer in the San Gabriel Valley.

