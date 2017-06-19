Beyond the Headliners: 6 Must-See Act...

Beyond the Headliners: 6 Must-See Acts at Arroyo Seco Weekend

It's gonna be hot this weekend, so if you're going to the inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in Pasadena, you're probably tempted to skip the daytime acts. But beyond a solid slate of headliners that includes Tom Petty, Mumford and Sons, Weezer and Alabama Shakes, the latest entry in Goldenvoice's growing festival empire includes plenty of acts worth showing up early for - or even ditching the headliners altogether.

