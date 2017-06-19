Azusa Pacific will grant Duarte Unified students guaranteed admission, other districts in the works
A sculpture of a Cougar, the mascot of Azusa Pacific University, overlooking a row of tents asstudents find out what resources are available for the school year Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Azusa Pacific University will offer guaranteed admission and an annual $10,000 scholarship to qualifying students in the Covina-Valley Unified School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing armo kid
|2 hr
|CarlsJrcustomer
|11
|Montebello Council Meetings
|3 hr
|Change is needed
|8
|free agent clippers
|4 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Richard hollien
|22
|I HATE little dogs!
|6 hr
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|6 hr
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|TeamPhart
|33,184
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC