Asteroid Hunter NEOWISE Makes Many Ne...

Asteroid Hunter NEOWISE Makes Many New Discoveries

1 hr ago Read more: Space Ref

NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission has released its third year of survey data, with the spacecraft discovering 97 previously unknown celestial objects in the last year. The spacecraft has now characterized a total of 693 near-Earth objects since the mission was re-started in December 2013.

