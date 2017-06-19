Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you c...

Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smells and stare at a strange red tube

There are 3 comments on the Pasadena Star-News story from Yesterday, titled Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smells and stare at a strange red tube. In it, Pasadena Star-News reports that:

An inflatable red tube snakes through a concrete channel, an artist teaches people to create new smells and an audience sips beer while watching the recording of an architecture podcast. “Yup, that's art,” says a 30-something with cut off sleeves as he crosses a bridge overlooking the “Red Line.” Created by Doron Gazit, the inflatable red tube is meant to symbolize the “persistent thread weaving through Earth's ecological issues” according to a placard posted near the installation.

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 Yesterday
BIG---BIG---- BS
Suezanne

“Just hanging out”

Since: Dec 09

13,078

Location hidden
#2 14 hrs ago
Where does the smell part come in, I'm a little confused.Anything can be labled as art.
L Craig s Hush Puppies

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
Any weekend festival that has both Alabama Shakes and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers can't be all bad, but that newspaper's website is hilarious. They simply don't understand the virtual. The site just assumes you know where Arroyo Seco or Whittier are for sure, or that it's reasonable for visitors to the site to hunt around to figure that basic fact out. It's called "being clueless."
