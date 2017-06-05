Altadena community split on whether Pasadena Unified should continue to house a private school
Pasadena Unified is considering ending its agreement with the private Stratford School, which has been using the site of the district's former Burbank Elementary School. ALTADENA >> The Pasadena Unified School District is debating what the long-term future holds for the former site of Burbank Elementary School, which closed at the end of the 2010-11 school year.
