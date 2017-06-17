ALMA returns to Boomerang Nebula

ALMA returns to Boomerang Nebula

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Science Daily

Composite image of the Boomerang Nebula, a pre-planetary nebula produced by a dying star. ALMA observations showing the hourglass-shaped outflow, which is embedded inside a roughly round ultra-cold outflow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
missing armo kid 16 min jonads 7
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 20 min Kinder and Gentle... 6
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 5 hr Juan 3,262
Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions 6 hr Is this really TRUE 4
Report tax fraud and get a reward..... 6 hr JLG 2
Francesca Allows Fake Bids (Oct '16) 7 hr Is this really TRUE 11
Free time during the Summer? We're CASTING! 9 hr MeaganMysticArt 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC