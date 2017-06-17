ALMA returns to Boomerang Nebula
Composite image of the Boomerang Nebula, a pre-planetary nebula produced by a dying star. ALMA observations showing the hourglass-shaped outflow, which is embedded inside a roughly round ultra-cold outflow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing armo kid
|16 min
|jonads
|7
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|20 min
|Kinder and Gentle...
|6
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|5 hr
|Juan
|3,262
|Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions
|6 hr
|Is this really TRUE
|4
|Report tax fraud and get a reward.....
|6 hr
|JLG
|2
|Francesca Allows Fake Bids (Oct '16)
|7 hr
|Is this really TRUE
|11
|Free time during the Summer? We're CASTING!
|9 hr
|MeaganMysticArt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC