Alabama Shakes playing Roxy Theatre in LA before Arroyo Seco Weekend

Like they recently did at Bowery Ballroom in NYC, the Alabama Shakes will play an intimate show for fans, but this time in LA. The band says: We are extremely excited to announce a special show this Friday, June 23rd, at The Roxy Theatre in LA! We had so much fun a few weeks ago playing the Bowery Ballroom in NYC that we wanted to do it again! A few things to keep in mind as tickets will go VERY fast and we really want to ensure that tickets end up in the hands of fans and not scalpers so to ensure that please note that there will be a strict TWO TICKET LIMIT which will be available for pick up at WILL CALL ONLY, there will be NO PRINTED/HARD TICKETS for this event.

