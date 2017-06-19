Adam Carolla to Trump: 'Put on some c...

Adam Carolla to Trump: 'Put on some classical music and get to work'

"I'd probably just tell him he's just going to have to put a set of Beats by Dre on, pump some classical music into it, and just go about the business of this country," the podcaster and former "Man Show" host tells ITK, when asked what message he'd like to share with Trump. "Otherwise he'll spend his entire four years fighting with HuffPo," Carolla adds.

