a Dual Valley Bandita arrested, linke...

a Dual Valley Bandita arrested, linked to 11 bank robberies in San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

PASADENA >> A shotgun-toting robbery suspect arrested Saturday as he fled from a Pasadena bank is now believed to be a serial bandit known to the FBI as the “Dual Valley Bandit,” linked to as many as 11 recent bank robberies in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, authorities said Sunday. Shownee Shon Smith, 41, of Pasadena was jailed Saturday afternoon following a robbery at a Pasadena Wells Fargo branch at 3701 E. Foothill Blvd. , Pasadena police said in a written statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 12 hr Lake Forest sucks 2
Montebello Council Benefits 19 hr Redxxbaronxx 2
News CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet 19 hr Who Is That 1
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... Sat Jean 1
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Sat Changing the Channel 60
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 9 RootPhartss 33,161
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC