85-Year-Old Pasadena Man Declared Hero by LASD
Sierra Madre Search & Rescue was activated after being notified of an activation of a personal location device belonging to an 85-Year-Old Pasadena man June 7. The device is used by hikers to alert designated contacts when they are in trouble. The location device indicated the male was near Jones Peak above Bailey Canyon Wilderness Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This new Los Angeles app is much safer for buyi...
|51 min
|jaimeaugusta1988
|1
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|Mia Goth (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Honest
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|RootPhartss
|33,161
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|9 hr
|DBS
|54
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC