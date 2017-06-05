85-Year-Old Pasadena Man Declared Her...

85-Year-Old Pasadena Man Declared Hero by LASD

Sierra Madre Search & Rescue was activated after being notified of an activation of a personal location device belonging to an 85-Year-Old Pasadena man June 7. The device is used by hikers to alert designated contacts when they are in trouble. The location device indicated the male was near Jones Peak above Bailey Canyon Wilderness Park.

