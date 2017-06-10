50 years later, Vietnam veteran and E...

50 years later, Vietnam veteran and East LA native who went to...

Jose Ramos, founder of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day, was awarded his high school diploma Friday during the ceremony for Garfield High School's Class of 2017. He enlisted into the Army in 1965 at the end of his 10th grade year.

