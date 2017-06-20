2017 LA Roadsters Show & Swap Roadster Photo Gallery
The LA Roadster Car Club has bene around for 60 years and their cars and their owners are a well-known lot. The Father's Day show or the LA Roadster Show & Swap as it is officially titled has been around for 53 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello police fatally shoot woman after she...
|3 hr
|hey hey hay
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|US Army Vet
|20,941
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|23 hr
|Ann
|1
|Commerce Casino are the card shufflers rigged? (Dec '13)
|Sun
|wvcrosby
|31
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Nancy B
|364
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Scam Alert: Albright Media Production LA Casting
|Jun 15
|Ss playground
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC