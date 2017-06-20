20 Years of Nonstop Mars Coverage: NASA Red Planet Efforts Detailed
The agency's robotic emissaries have been studying the Red Planet nonstop since July 4, 1997, when the Pathfinder mission touched down. The landing marked NASA's first Mars success since the Viking 1 and Viking 2 orbiter-lander pairs arrived at the Red Planet in 1975.
