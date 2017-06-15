15-Year-Old Darius Smith Was Killed By An Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent
Reshawna Myricks, a black mother from Pasadena, California, is in grief after her 15-year-old son, Darius Smith, was pronounced dead on Saturday, May 27. According to , Darius's death occurred after an altercation the night prior in Arcadia with an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol and Customs Agent, during which the officer used his According to the off-duty officer's account, three people - allegedly Darius, his cousin, and friend - attempted to rob him after he exited Arcadia public transportation. The officer he acted in self defense after he was threatened at gunpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|6 hr
|Eric
|3,259
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|7 hr
|U CaL
|1
|Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr...
|12 hr
|Jane
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|What Phart
|33,141
|Arizona man wears colander for driver's license...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|Sentinel Peak, they're back with a new name
|Sat
|Council needs a B...
|4
|Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions
|Sat
|Watching carefully
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC