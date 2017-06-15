15-Year-Old Darius Smith Was Killed B...

15-Year-Old Darius Smith Was Killed By An Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent

Reshawna Myricks, a black mother from Pasadena, California, is in grief after her 15-year-old son, Darius Smith, was pronounced dead on Saturday, May 27. According to , Darius's death occurred after an altercation the night prior in Arcadia with an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol and Customs Agent, during which the officer used his According to the off-duty officer's account, three people - allegedly Darius, his cousin, and friend - attempted to rob him after he exited Arcadia public transportation. The officer he acted in self defense after he was threatened at gunpoint.

