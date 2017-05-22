U2 pays tribute to Chris Cornell at R...

U2 pays tribute to Chris Cornell at Rose Bowl

U2 paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell , who died this past week of an apparent suicide, during their concert Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. The band dedicated the Joshua Tree track "Running to Stand Still," which is about drug addiction, to the late Soundgarden frontman, according to Variety .

