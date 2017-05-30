Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning system funding
This Jan. 28, 2013 file photo, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, describes how an early warning system would provide advance warning of an earthquake, at a news conference at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Calif. President Donald Trump's budget proposal would cut federal funding for an earthquake early warning system for California, Oregon and Washington state, a development that seismology experts and some local leaders say would be the end of the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|9 hr
|APutcha
|1
|Fireworks in Montebello (Jun '06)
|12 hr
|Mike Lopez
|35
|Illegal immigrants
|14 hr
|Trumpangatun
|1
|White Male Privilege
|15 hr
|Really
|12
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Maxine waters
|18 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|22 hr
|just lovin it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC