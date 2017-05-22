Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon
While giving a joint statement with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem, President Trump said Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon. President Donald Trump landed in Tel Aviv for the second leg of his foreign tour where he'll meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders.
