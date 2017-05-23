Stolen truck recovered in Pasadena wi...

Stolen truck recovered in Pasadena with the aid of victima s relative

20 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The woman called the Pasadena Police Department at 4:12 p.m. on Monday to say she spotted the 2005 Ford F350, which had been stolen on Saturday, at the intersection of Holliston Avenue and Walnut Street, officials said in a written statement. Officers found the two men, Clarence Velasquez, 20, of Los Angeles, and Porfirio Guerrero, 25, of Altadena and took them into custody.

