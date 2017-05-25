Slain Whittier police officer honored at Los Angeles County Peace Officersa Memorial
Whittier police chief Jeff Piper with Whittier Police officer and Keith Boyer wreath in front of Los Angeles County Peace Officer' Memorial Wall History. Sheriff Jim McDonnell hosts 48th Annual Los Angeles County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony at Eugene W. Biscailuz Regional Training Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|9 min
|Curious
|234
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|22 min
|bart88
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,048
|LA Times Demonic Witch Diana Wagman Trump Article
|3 hr
|UNREAL
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|ffPhart
|33,093
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|May 22
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC