Shopper finds shorts with Nazi symbol...

Shopper finds shorts with Nazi symbol in Goodwill store in Pasadena

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

A customer came across this pair of shorts with a Nazi eagle and swastika emblazoned above the front pocket at a Goodwill store in Pasadena. Management removed the item from the store's inventory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Justice For All 21,042
Venice Beach is the best beach in California 6 hr actorvet 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr NextPharts 33,092
Slop your Hogs real good God!!! 6 hr doG mnaDed lyHo i... 1
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) 9 hr powerball win 201... 112
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 12 hr Texashomie 44
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC