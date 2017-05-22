Review: U2's 'Joshua Tree' tour is timely 30 years later
On "The Joshua Tree" tour, they're delivering the message sonically and visually, backed by a stadium-wide high-resolution video screen. Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. wrapped the first week of their North American and European tour Sunday with a two-hour show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
