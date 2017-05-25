Police search home of grandmother of missing 5-year-old California boy
The area at Arroyo Park where LA County Sheriff's search and rescue teams searched for missing 5 year old boy Aramazd Andressian Jr., at Arroyo Park in South Pasadena, CA., Sunday, April 23, 2017. LA County Sheriff and South Pasadena Police departments search on Thurs., May 18, 2017 a drain in the Arroyo Seco wash in South Pasadena looking for a 5-year-old missing boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Would Phart
|33,095
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Curious
|234
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|9 hr
|bart88
|48
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|May 22
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May 20
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|May 19
|machine 94
|89
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC