Photos: Thousands get an inside look ...

Photos: Thousands get an inside look at NASAa s work during JPLa s open house

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pasadena Star-News

JPL visitors take pictures behind space suits on Mars as a back ground, during JPL's "Explore JPL" open house at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA., Sunday, May 21, 2017. JPL visitors learn about a "full pressure space suit" used in space exploration during JPL's "Explore JPL" open house at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA., Sunday, May 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr bayonne nj 21,037
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Here pharters 33,082
CAUTION! Do not purchase from Sunny Sports Inc.... (Nov '08) 12 hr Guy Cole 695
City Council Says They Get It THEY DONT 14 hr lighterthanyou 34
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) 17 hr Jeri perdue 21
News These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal... 21 hr Spotted Girl 7
News Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10) May 20 Leeroy baca GOT IT 53
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC