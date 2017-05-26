NASA study reveals new method of Ice Loss in Greenland
A new NASA study finds that during Greenland's hottest summers on record, 2010 and 2012, the ice in Rink Glacier on the island's west coast didn't just melt faster than usual, it slid through the glacier's interior in a gigantic wave, like a warmed freezer pop sliding out of its plastic casing. The wave persisted for four months, with ice from upstream continuing to move down to replace the missing mass for at least four more months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|25 min
|Chosen Traveler
|33,104
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|Montebello Audit Presentation
|1 hr
|Expose the city
|18
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Curious
|234
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|19 hr
|bart88
|48
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|May 22
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC