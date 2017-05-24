NASA moves up trip to metal asteroid

NASA moves up trip to metal asteroid

The launch date of Psyche, one of NASA's two newest Discovery Program missions, has been moved forward a year to take advantage of a more efficient trajectory. The craft will launch in the summer of 2022 and -- with the help of a gravity assist from Mars in 2023 -- will arrive at its target in 2026.

