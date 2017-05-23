Music News Watch U2 dedicate a Running To Stand Stilla to Chris Cornell
U2 played a gig in Pasadena, California on Saturday where they dedicated a rendition of 'Running To Stand Still' to Cornell and his family. They also played Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun' before taking to the stage.
