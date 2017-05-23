Mark Peel Unpacks Prawn, Grand Central Market's Newest Fast Casual Case Study

Mark Peel Unpacks Prawn, Grand Centra...

Chef Mark Peel's new Grand Central Market stall Prawn is almost ready to serve, with a targeted opening date set for Friday. The former Campanile chef/owner has been in the market with his previous concept Bombo for a few years now, but is embracing the even faster casual model with this new seafood spot.

