Man robs Pasadena bank branch; unclear if linked to serial bandit
Police and FBI officials are seeking the man and vehicle pictured in these surveillance photos in connection with bank robberies in Burbank and South Pasadena on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. PASADENA >> A man carried out a robbery at a Pasadena bank branch on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
