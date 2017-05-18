KCRW Sets 8th Season of Free, Outdoor Summer Nights Shows
KCRW presents the 8th season of its signature event series, Summer Nights, featuring free, all-ages, outdoor shows throughout the summer to communities in the greater Los Angeles area and beyond. The series launches on June 3 with a live performance from Chico Mann & Captain Planet, the merging of two of the biggest names in contemporary alternative Latin sounds, and a DJ set from KCRW's Marion Hodges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Jeri perdue
|21
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|9 hr
|Spotted Girl
|7
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Was phart
|33,080
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|Sat
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|Fri
|machine 94
|89
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Dept. of Education: Some bullying violates fede... (Oct '10)
|May 11
|Moes626
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC