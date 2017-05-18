KCRW Sets 8th Season of Free, Outdoor Summer Nights Shows

KCRW presents the 8th season of its signature event series, Summer Nights, featuring free, all-ages, outdoor shows throughout the summer to communities in the greater Los Angeles area and beyond. The series launches on June 3 with a live performance from Chico Mann & Captain Planet, the merging of two of the biggest names in contemporary alternative Latin sounds, and a DJ set from KCRW's Marion Hodges.

