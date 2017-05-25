Jupiter's Rings from the Inside! Firs...

Jupiter's Rings from the Inside! First-Ever View Captured by Juno

During its initial data-collecting dive over Jupiter's poles on Aug. 27, 2016, Juno captured the first-ever photo of the giant planet's faint ring system from the inside, mission team members revealed Thursday . The photo, which Juno took with its star-tracking navigation camera, also shows part of the constellation Orion, including the bright star Betelgeuse and the three stars that make up Orion's belt.

