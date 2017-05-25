Jupiter's Rings from the Inside! First-Ever View Captured by Juno
During its initial data-collecting dive over Jupiter's poles on Aug. 27, 2016, Juno captured the first-ever photo of the giant planet's faint ring system from the inside, mission team members revealed Thursday . The photo, which Juno took with its star-tracking navigation camera, also shows part of the constellation Orion, including the bright star Betelgeuse and the three stars that make up Orion's belt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|57 min
|incompetence
|49
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Rather phartsx
|33,107
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|Montebello Audit Presentation
|4 hr
|Expose the city
|18
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Curious
|234
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|May 22
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC