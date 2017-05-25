Insurer prevails in dispute involving camera operator's death
An insurer whose commercial general liability coverage was exhausted is not obligated to continue to provide a defense, said a U.S. District Court, in a case involving the death of a camera assistant, who was killed while filming on a railway trestle in Georgia in 2014. Sarah Jones, 27, was killed and eight other crew members were seriously injured on the first day of filming "Midnight Rider," a biopic based on the life of Greg Allman, after director Randall Miller put his crew on live train tracks and a train came by.
