Here's what you need to know about the Electron rocket, which is set to launch from New Zealand
Have you heard? A new rocket is about to come online! This Monday at 9:00 a.m., a 10-day launch window opens for Rocket Lab's Electron vehicle, which promises to place small satellites into orbit on the cheap. That 9:00 a.m. time, however, is only valid for the North Island of New Zealand, where the launch pad is located.
