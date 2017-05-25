Herea s whata s closed on Memorial Day 2017 in the San Gabriel Valley, Pasadena and Whittier
Government: City, county, federal and state offices, and superior courts will be closed May 29. The Department of Motor Vehicles will also be closed. City of Pasadena will observe closure of non-essential services on both May 26 and May 29. Transit: Foothill Transit and Metrolink will be on holiday schedules.
