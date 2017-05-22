Getting 2020 Mars Rover Mic'd Up: Q&A with Musician Jason Achilles Mezilis
If all goes according to plan, a microphone aboard NASA's life-hunting 2020 Mars rover will taste sound waves created in the Red Planet's atmosphere as the robot descends to the Martian surface. In 2016, NASA announced that the rover, which is scheduled to launch in 2020, will attempt to record video and audio of its dramatic entry, descent and landing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Here pharters
|33,082
|CAUTION! Do not purchase from Sunny Sports Inc.... (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|Guy Cole
|695
|City Council Says They Get It THEY DONT
|14 hr
|lighterthanyou
|34
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|Jeri perdue
|21
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|21 hr
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May 20
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC