Former deputy chief to lead San Gabriel Fire Department
SAN GABRIEL >> With its shared fire command services agreement with San Marino and South Pasadena over, San Gabriel has brought former deputy fire chief Derrick Doehler out of retirement to lead its fire department. Doehler, 50, retired in 2016 after spending 19 years with the department.
