Families will honor Pasadena soldiersa sacrifice at a Enduring Heroesa monument unveiling
The families of 11 Pasadena-area soldiers who died in conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and the “War on Terror” will dedicate an eight foot statue honoring the fallen soldiers at Defenders Park this Memorial Day. The Gold Star families began working on the memorial in 2014 following the death of Pasadena resident and Green Beret Scott Studenmund.
