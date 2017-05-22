EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Rocks Out With Daughter Suri at U2's Star-Studded 'Joshua Tree 2017' Tour
Katie Holmes is one cool mom! The actress took her daughter, Suri, to U2's concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Saturday night. The star-studded show, also attended by Alicia Keys and Gwyneth Paltrow, was the first of a two-night gig at the venue as part of the Irish rockers' Joshua Tree Tour 2017 , which marks 30 years since the album and tour of the same name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Jeri perdue
|21
|These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal...
|9 hr
|Spotted Girl
|7
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Was phart
|33,080
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|Sat
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|Fri
|machine 94
|89
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Dept. of Education: Some bullying violates fede... (Oct '10)
|May 11
|Moes626
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC